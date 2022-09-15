Investors Purchase High Volume of Hycroft Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,155 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 3,822 call options.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 4,018.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

