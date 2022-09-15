IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.51 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $229.51 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065202 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

