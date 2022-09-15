Iridium (IRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,274.00

Iridium (IRD) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a market cap of $347,496.60 and approximately $5,274.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Iridium
Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.