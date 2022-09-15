IRISnet (IRIS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.20 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $25.47 million and $1.20 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,098,812,398 coins and its circulating supply is 1,381,125,101 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

