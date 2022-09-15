iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

AIA stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

