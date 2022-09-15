iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 161,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 63,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 507,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 325,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 106,797 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,283,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 742,029 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

