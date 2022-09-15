iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,609,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

