iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,609,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $58.08.

