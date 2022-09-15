iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,676,800 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.46.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,218.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 966,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 610,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 419,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

