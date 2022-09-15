iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,984,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,671 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,705,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $51.12.

