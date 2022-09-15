iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

