iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after buying an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000.

IJR opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

