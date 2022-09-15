J Michael Dodson Sells 34,821 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $54,668.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 881,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,297.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. Analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QMCO. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

