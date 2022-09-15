Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Up 0.8%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Jacob Forward ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

