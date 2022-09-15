Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 5.71% of Jacobs Solutions worth $1,012,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after acquiring an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:J opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.97.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

