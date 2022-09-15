Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) PT Lowered to C$6.10 at Pi Financial

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$6.45 to C$6.10 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

TSE:JAG opened at C$3.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.55. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$48.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$37,661.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,294.60. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,279 shares of company stock worth $19,285.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.