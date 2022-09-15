Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $469,829.01 and approximately $9,867.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00063718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

