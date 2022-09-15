Jason Krikorian Sells 426,304 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Matterport by 730.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth $4,198,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

