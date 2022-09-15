Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crédit Agricole’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

CRARY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

