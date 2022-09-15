Jeffrey S. Hackman Acquires 47,600 Shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey S. Hackman acquired 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $98,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,056. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Comera Life Sciences Price Performance

Comera Life Sciences stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

