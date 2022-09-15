JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Sells $65,855.16 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $8.23 on Thursday. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JOANN by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
