JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Sells $65,855.16 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JOANN Price Performance

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $8.23 on Thursday. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of JOANN

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JOANN by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

