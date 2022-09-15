Joanne Wilson Sells 5,073 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23).

On Thursday, August 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145.86 ($176.24).

On Monday, July 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.14 ($179.00).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 772.50 ($9.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 826.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 818.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,755.68. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($11.60).

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

