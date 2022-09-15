Joanne Wilson Sells 5,073 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145.86 ($176.24).
- On Monday, July 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.14 ($179.00).
Britvic Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 772.50 ($9.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 826.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 818.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,755.68. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($11.60).
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
