John Gregory Beattie Buys 8,900 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,843.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inotiv Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.71. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $123,979,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,363,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Inotiv

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

