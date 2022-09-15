John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.49 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About John Wood Group

(Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.