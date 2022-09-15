John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.49 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.