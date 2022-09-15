JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Price Target to €28.00

Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azelis Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a €22.00 ($22.45) price target for the company.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

Shares of Azelis Group stock opened at 22.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 22.30. Azelis Group has a one year low of 22.30 and a one year high of 25.45.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

