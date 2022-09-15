JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Covestro Stock Performance
1COV stock opened at €30.29 ($30.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. Covestro has a 12-month low of €28.84 ($29.43) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($61.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.47.
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.