JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV stock opened at €30.29 ($30.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. Covestro has a 12-month low of €28.84 ($29.43) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($61.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.47.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.