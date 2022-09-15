JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €47.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($47.96) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ETR:HEI opened at €45.79 ($46.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.78 and its 200-day moving average is €51.06. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €70.16 ($71.59).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

