JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to €50.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

CRH Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

CRH Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 26.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

