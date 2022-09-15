JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to €50.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
CRH Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:CRH opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
