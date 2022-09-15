JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €98.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €68.52 ($69.92) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.15. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($57.40).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

