JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,805,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,988,000 after acquiring an additional 464,421 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

