JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.63) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 787 ($9.51) on Tuesday. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 563 ($6.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 957.27 ($11.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 731.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,935.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,622 ($90,166.75).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

