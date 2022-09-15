JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Given New GBX 820 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec started coverage on JTC in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 906 ($10.95) price target on the stock.

JTC Trading Up 2.5 %

JTC stock opened at 9.18 on Wednesday. JTC has a one year low of 7.53 and a one year high of 12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of 8.89.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

