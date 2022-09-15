Juggernaut Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $113,140.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $4.58 million and $113,140.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065145 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076718 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

