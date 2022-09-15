JUST (JST) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JUST (JST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. JUST has a market capitalization of $233.34 million and approximately $51.92 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 617.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.73 or 0.12504578 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021011 BTC.
JUST Coin Profile
JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
