Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Hits $5.34 on Major Exchanges

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00027001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058913 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012703 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005498 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00063718 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076673 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile
Juventus Fan Token (CRYPTO:JUV) is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
