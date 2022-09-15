K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 29,000 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £37,410 ($45,203.00).

Shares of KBT opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £56.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.89. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 123 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.75 ($2.20).

Featured Stories

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

