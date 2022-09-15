Kalata (KALA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $263.00

Kalata (KALA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Kalata has a market cap of $12,772.30 and approximately $263.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 970.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.49 or 0.11393925 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00834283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020963 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035309 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
