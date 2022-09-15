Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Kape Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LON:KAPE opened at GBX 275 ($3.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.49 million and a PE ratio of 3,437.50. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 255 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.45.
About Kape Technologies
