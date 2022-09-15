Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:KAPE opened at GBX 275 ($3.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.49 million and a PE ratio of 3,437.50. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 255 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.45.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

