Karbo Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (KRB)

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $374,209.22 and approximately $253.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019777 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,516,006 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Karbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.