Karura (KAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.19 Million

Karura (KAR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Karura has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $25.19 million and $363,217.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.12486650 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035228 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura launched on September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,540,278 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karura’s official website is acala.network/karura.

Karura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.