Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $274,876.50 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $274,876.50 and $64,399.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 633.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.76 or 0.13069910 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00840957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.