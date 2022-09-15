KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $32.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000449 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

