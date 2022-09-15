Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $70.51 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock worth $76,465,196. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.