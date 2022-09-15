KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $79.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $291.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

