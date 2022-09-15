Ki Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.04 Million (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ki coin can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ki has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ki has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $9,798.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Ki Coin Profile

Ki’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,010,130,832 coins and its circulating supply is 399,206,171 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en.

Ki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

