KickToken Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $736,448.28 and $99,660.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,849,192 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

