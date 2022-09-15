Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kidoz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KDOZF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Kidoz has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

