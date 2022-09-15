Kin Price Tops $0.0000 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Kin has a market capitalization of $22.97 million and $719,484.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,203.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00166610 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kin
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,212,174 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. The official website for Kin is kin.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
