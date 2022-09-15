Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Lowered to €66.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €99.00 ($101.02) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

