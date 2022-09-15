Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group stock opened at €23.77 ($24.26) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a fifty day moving average of €41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.65.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.